Anta Assembly bypoll: Voting allowed with 12 alternative photo ID cards besides EPIC

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made a crucial announcement for voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Anta Assembly (Rajasthan) by-election. Voters whose names are listed on the electoral roll but do not possess an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will be allowed to vote using any one of 12 approved alternative photo ID cards.

According to a notification issued by the Commission on October 7, this provision ensures that no eligible voter faces difficulty in identification on polling day.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that the following 12 alternative photo ID cards can be used for voting: Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, bank or post office passbook (with photograph), health insurance smart card (under Ayushman Bharat), driving license, PAN card, smart card issued under the National Population Register (NPR), Indian passport, pension document (with photograph), service identity card (with photograph) issued to employees of government, public sector undertakings or private limited companies, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and the Unique Disability ID (UDID) card for persons with disabilities.

He emphasised that having one’s name on the electoral roll is mandatory to cast a vote. The Commission has also directed polling officials to make special arrangements to ensure the dignity and privacy of veiled women voters, whose identification will be verified by female polling officers or attendants.

As of October 1, 2025, a total of 2,27,563 voters are registered in the Anta Assembly Constituency. Among them, 1,013 voters are above 85 years of age, 1,170 voters are persons with disabilities, and 39 are service voters, who can exercise their franchise through postal ballots.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Naveen Mahajan called for stricter implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across all levels of administration in the Anta Assembly following the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India.

Mahajan stated that the Election Commission has clarified that the MCC will also apply to the Central government regarding any announcement or policy decision related to the Anta Assembly Constituency.

He further directed that all promotional materials - including posters, banners, and hoardings - be removed from government, public, and private properties. Any misuse of government vehicles, buildings, or residences by political parties or candidates is strictly prohibited.

The Commission has also imposed a complete ban on advertisements funded through public money.

Highlighting the need to respect citizens’ rights, Mahajan said that no picketing or demonstration should be held outside private residences, and no flags or posters should be displayed on private property without the owner’s consent.

For swift handling of grievances, a complaint monitoring system has been put in place, including a 24×7 call centre (1950) where citizens and political parties can register complaints. Violations of the Model Code can also be reported through the C-Vigil mobile app.

