Anta Assembly bypoll: Total seizures valued at Rs 20.93 crore made to ensure fair and secure polls

Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Baran Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Andasu said on Tuesday that to ensure fairness and peace during the Anta Assembly by-election, the Baran police launched a special campaign against narcotics, illicit liquor and unaccounted cash from October 6 to November 11.

The campaign aimed to curb illegal activities that could influence the election process.

SP Andasu said that as a result of these intensive operations, the total value of seizures stood at Rs 20.93 crore, marking a major achievement in maintaining the integrity and transparency of the elections.

To prevent the smuggling of illicit liquor and drugs, the police undertook extensive actions.

As many as 65 cases were registered under the Excise Act, leading to the seizure of 675 litres of illicit liquor, valued at Rs 3,03,410 while six cases were registered under the NDPS Act, resulting in the recovery of 121.765 kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 35,46,650.

During various enforcement drives, the police seized Rs 17,64,250 in cash.

Additionally, other seized items were valued at Rs 20,37,86,500, making this one of the most significant enforcement actions during the election period.

SP Andasu added that the police remained on high alert to ensure compliance with election security protocols, especially during the "silence period" following the conclusion of campaigning.

As part of preventive measures, 28 vehicles found moving outside the permissible areas within the Anta Assembly constituency were seized to prevent the entry of anti-social elements and violations of election guidelines.

This proactive approach by Baran Police reflects their strong commitment to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections.

