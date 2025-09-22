Another shooting in Kolkata ahead of Durga Puja, one found dead

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) A day after a shootout at a gym in Kolkata's Charu Market, another shooting incident was reported from the Garden Reach area on Monday, with one person being found dead, police said.

The body of a young man was found with bullet wounds near the DC Port office in the Garden Reach area in the morning. It is learnt that locals came to the spot after hearing the sound of gunshots. They informed the West Port police Station after discovering the body there, and personnel from the police station reached the spot.

According to the police, the body of the young man was covered in plastic. The police said a revolver and a bag were found next to the body.

"A body was recovered this morning. Efforts are on to identify the young man based on the clues from that bag," said a police official of Kolkata Police. Police said that the young man was shot in the head. The police have sent the body for an autopsy. It is learnt that the incident took place at around 9.45 am.

"Prima facie, it appears that the assailants killed the young man and fled the scene after putting the weapon in the victim's hand, so that it appears that the man committed suicide. We are investigating all possible angles," the police official said.

The issue of importing weapons from other states to Kolkata during the Puja season cannot be ruled out, added the police.

On Sunday morning, there was an incident of a shootout at a gym in the Charu Market area, when two unknown persons entered the facility wearing raincoats and sporting helmets and shot a couple of rounds of bullets from the firearms they were carrying.

However, fortunately, no one was injured.

After firing the bullets, the two shooters ran away from the spot. The police have started an investigation into the matter and suspect that the owner of the gym was the target.

