Another police reshuffle in Bengal ahead of polls; Howrah Jt CP, CID DIG transferred

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the West Bengal government on Saturday carried out another round of reshuffle in the police administration, transferring several senior officers across key positions.

According to a notification issued by the state government, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah Police Commissionerate, have been transferred.

The Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Zone, has also been shifted.

In addition, DIGs heading the Murshidabad, Raiganj and Jalpaiguri ranges have been reassigned. In total, officers have been transferred across 13 posts.

As per the notification, K. Sabari Raj Kumar, who was serving as Joint CP of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, has been appointed as DIG, CID. Gaurav Lal, who was DIG, CID, has been posted as Joint CP, Howrah Police Commissionerate.

Ashok Kumar Prasad, who was ADG and IGP, Western Zone, has been transferred as ADG, Cyber Cell.

Vishal Garg, who was ADG, Cyber Cell, has been posted as ADG and IGP, Western Zone.

Murshidabad Range DIG Syed Waquar Raja has been transferred as DIG, Jalpaiguri Range. Raiganj Range DIG Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam has been posted as DIG, Murshidabad Range. Jalpaiguri Range DIG Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao has been transferred as DIG, Raiganj Range.

The state government has described the transfers as routine reshuffles carried out in accordance with established norms.

However, the transfer of the CID DIG has triggered speculation in political circles. The CID recently took over the investigation into the murder of a 27-year-old promoter, Safiq Khan, in Howrah’s Peelkhana area.

The latest reshuffle comes in the backdrop of that case, which had raised questions over the state government’s handling of the matter.

Also on Saturday, the final voters’ list in West Bengal, prepared as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was published, with the total number of deleted voters standing at 61,78,245.

The figure is likely to increase further, as identity documents of around 60 lakh voters are currently under judicial adjudication by judicial officers appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), following directions of the Supreme Court.

