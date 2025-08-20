Annamalai urges Stalin to back NDA Vice-Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) A day after Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin announced support for the INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential nominee B. Sudershan Reddy, former BJP state president K. Annamalai on Wednesday appealed to him to reconsider the decision and extend support to the NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes at the residence of former Nagaland governor La. Ganesan in T. Nagar, Annamalai said, “C.P. Radhakrishnan has been nominated as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance. He will bring dignity and respect to the office. It is the wish of our party that everyone in Tamil Nadu support him. In the past, even Shiv Sena members supported Pratibha Patil for the presidency. We hope all parties will extend support to Radhakrishnan, setting aside political lines. The Chief Minister still has time to reconsider his stand. This is an opportunity for the DMK to prove that it stands with Tamils.”

The BJP leader also addressed questions on the recently introduced bill mandating the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or ministers from office if they are jailed for more than 30 days. Clarifying its intent, Annamalai said, “This provision applies to everyone who has taken the oath of office. It is not targeted at any individual. The law is meant to strengthen the faith of the people in democracy by ensuring that those convicted cannot continue in office.”

On the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) upcoming second state conference in Madurai, Annamalai remarked that every party has the right to conduct meetings. “They may go their way, but ultimately people will place greater trust in the BJP’s ideology and policies,” he said. With political momentum building around the Vice-Presidential election, Annamalai’s appeal reflects the BJP’s effort to secure broader regional backing for Radhakrishnan, a seasoned leader from Tamil Nadu, against the INDIA bloc’s nominee.

His remarks also underline the BJP’s attempt to frame the contest as one that highlights Tamil pride and representation at the national level.

--IANS

aal/uk