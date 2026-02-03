Annamalai steps aside from BJP's poll duties, citing family commitments

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday announced that he was stepping aside from his election-related responsibilities, citing pressing family reasons, even as the State gears up for Assembly elections expected in a few months.

The announcement comes at a crucial time when the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has begun finalising its electoral strategy and rolling out campaign plans across Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai had earlier been entrusted by the BJP leadership with responsibility for six Assembly constituencies, including Singanallur and Virugambakkam, as part of the party's broader coordination within the NDA framework.

Explaining his decision, Annamalai said he had chosen to withdraw from active election duties as he needed to care for his father, whose health condition had deteriorated.

He underlined that the decision was purely personal and not political, and reaffirmed his continued ideological commitment to the BJP and the NDA.

Speaking to the media, Annamalai strongly defended the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Tamil Nadu had benefited from the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission approved by the Centre.

He pointed out that allocating 10 per cent of funds through tax devolution for national development had effectively silenced criticism from opposition parties, which had earlier accused the Centre of neglecting the State.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, Annamalai accused its ministers of lacking even a basic understanding of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai's ideological legacy.

"If DMK ministers are asked to write ten lines about Anna, none of them would be able to do it. Even today, they merely chant 'Anna... Anna...' on his birth and death anniversaries as a ritual," he said.

Annamalai reiterated that the NDA would contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who, he said, would be the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

He described the DMK–Congress combine as a "fractured and weakened alliance" with no clear direction.

Turning his criticism towards actor Vijay and his newly launched political party, Annamalai remarked that the outfit lacked a driving force.

"Vijay's party has no engine. Who is there to run it? His speeches are meant for whistles and applause, not for making people think," he said.

Despite stepping back from campaign duties, Annamalai's remarks signalled that the BJP intends to remain an assertive partner within the NDA as Tamil Nadu’s political battle intensifies.

--IANS

aal/svn