Anna Bhagya scheme pending dues expose Congress govt, says K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the pending dues of Rs 250 crore to truck owners, who have gone on strike, halting rice transportation under the Anna Bhagya scheme meant for free distribution across the state.

The party has stated that after the stoppage, lakhs of poor families have been left to "wash hands in empty plates".

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated on Tuesday, "Due to the state government's failure to clear bills for the past six months, truck owners transporting food grains have begun an indefinite strike, effectively halting the supply of food grains across Karnataka."

"Honourable CM Siddaramaiah, it's been six months since you've withheld payment of Rs 250 crore to the truck owners. How are they supposed to pay their drivers? How should they refuel their trucks with diesel? If the strike disrupts food grain supply and delays ration distribution to the poor, who will take responsibility?" Ashoka questioned.

The BJP leader said that when the opposition criticises the government as being bankrupt, he dismisses it as "false" and goes on defending the state’s financial health. "But the reality is that you’ve kept Rs 250 crore pending for six months. How much longer will this deceptive act continue? Resign and save Karnataka," Ashoka demanded.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra also slammed the Congress government, saying that CM Siddaramaiah, who proudly calls himself 'Annaramaiah' (provider of food), has brought the Anna Bhagya free rice scheme to a standstill.

"Your repeated claims that the state treasury is not empty are false and utterly absurd. By failing to pay rent for months to the truck owners (around 4,500 trucks) who were instrumental in implementing the Anna Bhagya scheme, you have drawn a bleak line across their livelihoods," Vijayendra slammed.

"As a result, from today, lakhs of poor families who rely on the Anna Bhagya scheme will be left with the cruel fate of 'washing hands in an empty plate," he criticised.

Vijayendra said the Congress-led Karnataka government has now reached such a dire financial state that it cannot even afford to pay rent to the trucks transporting food grains under Anna Bhagya. "This clearly indicates that the state’s financial situation is headed towards bankruptcy, " he added.

"Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the state government is not solely responsible for transport costs. The Central government, led by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is already providing 5 kilograms of free rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), along with bearing the cost of transportation. Yet, your government continues to harass truck owners by withholding their dues," he slammed.

"To fund your government's corrupt practices, you're burdening people with price hikes and unscientific taxes. At the very least, put a pause on your commission-driven agendas. Pay the pending dues to truck owners immediately so that people are not subjected to the pain of hunger. Spare yourself from the curses of truck owners, drivers, and their families who depend on this livelihood," Vijayendra appealed.

Meanwhile, the truck owners have decided to continue their protest until the due amount is released despite the assurance of Minister for Food K. H. Muniyappa that the pending amount would be cleared in two to three days.

Retail Transport Contractors’ Association President Shanmugappa issued a statement on Monday, announcing that trucks stopped transporting rice from midnight on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have failed to fulfil their promise of clearing transportation dues for trucks that carried rice across the state from February to June. The pending amount is Rs 250 crore," he stated.

"Truck drivers and owners are going through a difficult phase. They are taking loans and facing the threat of losing their livelihood. Many are managing to continue operations by pledging their jewellery to purchase diesel and cover transport expenses," Shanmugappa added.

He further stated that finance companies, which provided vehicle loans, are now seizing trucks, as the owners are unable to pay the EMIs. He slammed the government, stating that the Secretary of the Food Department had promised that payments would be made by June 19, but nothing has been done so far.

The trucks have transported 25 lakh tonnes of rice to district and taluk centres across the state. Due to the state government’s negligence, about 3,500 to 4,000 truck drivers are now in crisis, he claimed.

--IANS

mka/dpb