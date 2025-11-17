Angry over long-pending exam results, Jharkhand aspirants launch 'satyagraha' outside JPSC office

Ranchi, Nov 17 (IANS) Frustrated over prolonged delays in recruitment results, hundreds of aspirants on Monday launched a 'satyagraha' outside the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) headquarters here.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of long-pending exam results.

The protesting candidates said that more than a year has passed since the examinations were conducted for posts such as Food Safety Officer and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO).

Despite repeated appeals, the Commission has neither declared the results nor provided any clarity on when they will be published.

Candidates said the recruitment cycle has stretched on since 2023. The main examination was held in 2024, but the results remain withheld with no official explanation.

“The entire exam calendar has collapsed. We have been living in uncertainty for months,” a candidate at the protest site said.

A delegation of protesters met JPSC officials in the afternoon. According to the candidates, the officials once again assured them that results would be out “soon,” but no written commitment or specific deadline was provided.

“For months, we have been hearing the same verbal assurance. We will not end our protest until the Commission gives a formal, written announcement,” one of the aspirants said.

Several candidates questioned the lack of transparency surrounding the delay. They claimed that the evaluation of answer sheets had already been completed and that there were no known technical hurdles.

“If the exams are over and the evaluation is completed, what is stopping the Commission from publishing the results? This silence raises serious questions,” a protesting student said.

Many aspirants said the prolonged wait is impacting their chances in future recruitment cycles. With age limits approaching for several categories, candidates fear they may miss upcoming opportunities due to the uncertainty around JPSC’s recruitment timelines.

The protest remained peaceful, with demonstrators raising slogans such as “Results Do, JPSC!” and “Declare Our Future!”

Participants described their agitation as a satyagraha, saying they would continue it indefinitely until a firm date for result declaration is announced.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

--IANS

snc/skp/uk