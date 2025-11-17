Anganwadi centres’ vital role is to shape young minds: Gujarat child rights chief

Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (IANS) A kit and prize distribution programme was organised on Monday for Anganwadi children by Mahila Seva Sangh in Chandkheda, where Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) Chairperson Dharmishta Gajjar emphasised the vital role Anganwadi centres play in shaping young minds.

Speaking at the event, Gajjar said that every child possesses a unique talent or latent strength, and it is the responsibility of educators and caregivers to identify, nurture and develop these abilities.

“When a child’s inherent qualities are guided in the right direction, society will certainly witness disciplined, value-based conduct in the future,” she said while distributing educational kits and awarding children who had excelled in various competitions.

Drawing from her experience as a teacher, Gajjar noted that the character of society is ultimately defined by the education imparted to its students. She added that Anganwadi workers serve as the “true guardians” of values such as empathy, progress, accuracy, cleanliness and cultural sensitivity at the foundational stage of child development.

She urged parents and teachers to ensure that children use mobile devices wisely and with a sense of responsibility.

Gajjar also encouraged introducing children to books about inspirational personalities and organising activities that help them cultivate good habits and self-awareness.

The programme was attended by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation councillors Ritaben Patel and Rakesh Brahmbhatt, Mahila Seva Sangh President Tarla Vaniya, Chandkheda General Secretary Romit Patel, Vice President Niharika Pandey, along with several community leaders, including Raju Patel, Ravi Solanki, Bhailal Meheriya, Govind Jaiswal, Rashmi Arora, Ramesh Gosai, Biren Soni, Dipak Dabhariya, and a large gathering of parents.

The Gujarat Child Rights Commission is a statutory body responsible for protecting, promoting, and monitoring the rights and welfare of children across the state.

It works to ensure that every child receives proper nutrition, education, healthcare, and a safe environment, as guaranteed under the laws of India.

The Commission reviews cases of child abuse, neglect, exploitation, and discrimination, recommends corrective action to authorities, and spreads awareness about child rights at the community level.

It also inspects childcare institutions, advises the government on policies affecting children, and helps create systems that support holistic child development.

--IANS

janvi/dan