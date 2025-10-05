Andhra to urge Centre to allocate 2,000 hectare forest land for Srisailam temple

Amaravati, Oct 5 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has urged the Union government to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land for the development of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam, government officials said on Sunday.

The temple's development will be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Srisailam on October 16.

The decisions were taken on Sunday at a review meeting conducted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Endowment Department officials to prepare plans for developing the temple.

He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan.

The Chief Minister asked the Endowment and Forest Department officials' plans to provide better facilities to lakhs of devotees, who visit the temple every year.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, and senior officials of the Endowments and Forest Departments attended the review meeting.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu suggested that action be taken to develop the Srisailam temple on the lines of the Tirupati temple in Tirumala.

He said that in the context of a large number of devotees coming to this temple from different states across the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana, facilities should be provided to them.

It was decided to request the Union Forest Ministry to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land to the Endowments Department for the development of the temple.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srisailam on October 16 to offer prayers at the temple, it was decided to discuss the development of the temple with him.

The Chief Minister suggested that plans should be made to connect national highways to Srisailam temple.

He made it clear that national highways near Dornala, Sundipenta, Eagalapenta and other places should be connected to the temple.

He said that plans should be made to develop Srisailam as a spiritual centre and a tourist destination.

Responding to CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that urgent steps are needed for the comprehensive development of the temple as the number of devotees is increasing year by year.

He added that there is a need to expand the facilities in the wake of devotees coming from other states in large numbers.

The Deputy Chief Minister proposed to study the facilities provided to devotees in temples like Sabarimala located in forest areas and develop the Srisailam site.

The Chief Minister noted that all the famous temples in the state are located in forests and on hills and called for development of these inherited temples.

He said that in view of Srisailam developing as the largest temple after Tirumala, extensive facilities should be provided to the devotees.

He added that at present, there are no proper parking facilities in Srisailam.

If land is not available, proper facilities cannot be provided to the devotees who come in large numbers, he said.

In this context, CM Chandrababu Naidu suggested that a team of officials should go to Delhi and explain these issues to the Union Forest Ministry.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would also protect the forest areas surrounding the temples.

He noted that action is already being taken on increasing greenery and development of forest areas.

The Chief Minister clarified that along with temple development, steps should be taken to protect the environment.

He instructed the forest department officials to prepare an action plan for this, taking steps to increase the number of tigers in the Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

--IANS

ms/khz