Andhra to sign agreements to strengthen AI infrastructure at New Delhi summit

Amaravati, Feb 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government will sign agreements with various institutions and companies to strengthen Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure and skill development in the state at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The government will enter into an MoU with IBM to provide skills training in AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity to one million youth in the state.

Another agreement will be signed with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) for the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence.

The state will also sign an MoU with NIELIT, the skill development and capacity building arm of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), for setting up a Quantum AI University in Andhra Pradesh.

IIT Madras will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish an Artificial Intelligence Tutor initiative, while NVIDIA will partner in setting up AI Living Labs in the state.

According to an official release, the MoUs will be signed on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister will participate in meetings with industry leaders during the event.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will leave for Jaipur on Thursday evening to attend the wedding of Kuppam Area Development Authority Project Director Vikas Marmat.

After the night halt at Jaipur, the Chief Minister will arrive in Delhi on Friday morning and proceed to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam.

He will take part in the plenary session titled "AI Accelerators: Fueling India’s Economic Growth" along with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasada and representatives from TCS.

Later, the Chief Minister will meet Quantela Inc. Executive Chairman Sridhar Gadhi. He will participate in a roundtable organised by the World Economic Forum on the theme "Competitiveness through Artificial Intelligence", along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet a delegation from the United Kingdom at the summit venue. He will hold discussions with UK Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan, UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Minister Counsellor for Climate, Science and Technology Sally Taylor on various collaborative initiatives.

Chief Minister Naidu will also hold separate meetings with Aramco India Managing Director Abdulrahman AiTukair, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Autodesk AI Head Mike Haley.

