Andhra shocker: Man kills girlfriend, cuts body into pieces; surrenders at police station

Visakhapatnam, March 30 (IANS) In a horrific act, a man in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly murdered his girlfriend, cut her body into pieces, kept some parts in a fridge at his apartment and burnt her head, police said on Monday.

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Chintada Ravindra (35), an employee in the Navy, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Mounika (29), at his house on Sunday while his wife was away.

The gruesome murder took place in the LV Nagar area of the city. According to police, Ravindra, an employee in the Navy, had called Mounika to his flat on Sunday. He hacked her to death and then cut the body into pieces.

He kept pieces of the torso in the fridge at his flat and burnt the head and her phone at an isolated place at Dharapalem on the city outskirts

After he surrendered at the local police station, the police reached his house and recovered body parts from the fridge.

Originally hailing from Rajam in Vizianagaram district, Ravindra is working as a technician in the Navy. He, along with his wife, was staying in an apartment in the LV Nagar area in Visakhapatnam.

Ravindra’s wife had gone to her parents’ house in Vizianagaram a month ago. He had a friendship with Mounika, a resident of Visakhapatnam.

On Sunday, he called her to his apartment. They had a heated argument during which Ravindra stabbed her to death.

After cutting the body into pieces, he cleaned the flat to wipe out blood stains and also used a room freshener to make sure that no foul smell emanated.

Ravindra later called a friend to tell him about the crime he had committed. When the friend warned him of the consequences, he went to the Gajuwaka Police Station and surrendered.

He told police that Mounika was trying to blackmail him by demanding money and that, unable to bear the harassment, he hatched the plan to eliminate her.

Police investigations revealed that Ravindra came in contact with Mounika through a dating app during lockdown. He told police that he had so far paid Rs 3.50 lakh to her. She had allegedly taken away his employee identity card to blackmail him, and he had made a duplicate card to attend duties.

--IANS

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