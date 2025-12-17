Andhra Pradesh’s overall growth rate shows upward trend

Amaravati, Dec 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s overall economic growth rate is showing a strong upward trend, with the State clearly outperforming the national average in the second quarter (Q2) and maintaining strong growth momentum during the first half of the year, a top official said on Wednesday.

Peeyush Kumar, Principal Secretary, Planning, presented a comprehensive overview of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the 5th Collectors’ conference here.

He outlined Andhra Pradesh’s current economic performance, medium-term targets, and long-term development vision.

Peeyush Kumar informed that the Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate of Andhra Pradesh accelerated from 10.26 per cent in Q2 of 2024-25 to 11.30 per cent in Q2 of 2025-26, reflecting broad-based sectoral momentum. During the same period, GSDP growth improved from 10.17 per cent to 11.28 per cent, reinforcing the State’s strong economic performance.

In comparison, he noted that All-India GDP growth for Q2 2025-26 stood at 8.7 per cent, up from 8.3 per cent in Q2 of the previous year, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s higher growth trajectory relative to the national average.

The Principal Secretary pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is set for a major economic transformation, with projections up to 2047-48 indicating a shift towards a service-led growth structure.

The services sector is expected to contribute more than 55 per cent of the State’s GSDP by 2047-48. He added that per capita GSDP is projected to increase from Rs 2.66 lakh in 2023-24 to over Rs 54 lakh by 2047-48, in alignment with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 and Viksit Bharat 2047.

On governance and monitoring, Peeyush Kumar highlighted the Swarna Andhra Vision Monitoring Framework, a digital platform tracking 643 KPIs, including 231 economy-related indicators and 116 SDG-linked social indicators. The system enables real-time monitoring at the State, district, constituency, and mandal levels, strengthening outcome-based planning and data-driven governance.

He said that the integration of GSDP estimates, KPIs, and SDGs into a unified monitoring framework will support sustained high growth while ensuring inclusive, balanced, and sustainable development across all regions of Andhra Pradesh.

