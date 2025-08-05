Andhra Pradesh’s NDA govt extends Rs 1 lakh aid for Hajj pilgrims

Amaravati, Aug 5 (IANS) The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday sanctioned funds to fulfil its election promise of financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each for Hajj pilgrims.

The government sanctioned Rs 72 lakh towards financial aid for pilgrims who had opted for Vijayawada as the embarkation point for Hajj-2025.

Minorities Welfare Minister N. Md Farooq said that the TDP-led government has fulfilled the promise made in the elections last year.

The financial assistance will be provided to all those pilgrims who had opted for Vijayawada as the first priority embarkation point. However, they had to depart for Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad as flights from Vijayawada were cancelled due to fewer passengers.

A total of 72 pilgrims had selected Vijayawada as the first priority embarkation point, and the government has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each for them, the minister said in a statement.

Farooq said the intending pilgrims for Hajj 2026 should submit their applications online by August 7. He suggested that the applicants choose Vijayawada as the first priority for embarking on Hajj.

The minister said those who have already submitted their applications may change their embarkation choice to select Vijayawada to get Rs 1 lakh financial aid from the state government.

During the Assembly elections last year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised that if the coalition is voted to power, it would provide financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each to Hajj pilgrims.

He had made the promise during an interaction with the Muslim community at Nellore.

“Soon after the NDA comes to power in the state, Rs 1 lakh financial assistance will be extended to every Muslim who visits Mecca on the Hajj pilgrimage,” Naidu had said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises TDP, BJP and Jana Sena.

Chandrababu Naidu had also promised a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for Imams and muezzins, respectively. The government recently released funds to implement this promise.

The coalition government is also continuing a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under Backward Classes (E) category in education and employment.

