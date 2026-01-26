Andhra Pradesh’s journey of recovery has begun: Governor Abdul Nazeer

Amaravati, Jan 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s journey of recovery and transformation has begun after the state remained without a clear direction for several years, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said on Monday.

Addressing the historic first Republic Day celebrations in the state capital, Amaravati, the Governor stated that every initiative and reform is aimed at reviving growth and fulfilling the aspirations of people.

"Today’s celebration is historic. For the first time, the National Flag is being hoisted in Amaravati, the people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh. For several years, our state remained without clear direction, its capital project stalled, its economic confidence shaken. The absence of continuity eroded investor trust and weakened financial stability,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the government worked with quiet determination to restore stability and rebuild confidence, he said.

"This effort has not been easy. It has demanded discipline, resilience, and faith in our collective purpose. But the results are visible — projects are moving, institutions are regaining strength, and public trust is being rebuilt. The journey of recovery and transformation has begun," he said.

To guide this course, the government has anchored its actions in the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision to build a strong, inclusive, and globally competitive state by the centenary of India’s independence, the Governor said, adding that the guiding framework for this vision is the Padi Sutralu — the 10 fundamental principles of governance. He listed out the initiatives taken and the progress achieved under these guiding principles.

The 10 principles are zero poverty, employment and skilling (Yuva Galam), population management & human resource development, water security, farmer-agritech, global best logistics & infrastructure, cost optimisation (energy & fuel), product perfection (Brand AP), swachh Andhra & safe Andhra and deep tech & smart governance.

The Governor asserted that on this 77th Republic Day, they are celebrating not only the democracy but also the indomitable spirit of Andhra Pradesh — a state that rises stronger from every challenge.

"My Government believes that governance must evolve with the times. Speed and transparency are now the new yardsticks of service delivery. Through technology, we are ensuring that help, information, and justice reach citizens instantly — not in days, but in moments. This is what we call the Speed of Delivering Governance. As we march toward Swarna Andhra, we envision a state where every village is prosperous, every town dynamic, and every city sustainable," he said.

The Governor stated that the Super Six implementation lies at the heart of the government’s efforts to deliver dignity, pride, security, and happiness to every individual, and empowerment to every family in Andhra Pradesh.

Voicing concern over the widening gap between the haves and the have-nots, he said the government is reversing this trend by combining robust welfare measures with wealth creation and improved living standards for all.

Under NTR Bharosa, the monthly pension of Rs 4,000 is the highest in the country. The pension is Rs 6,000 for persons with disabilities. A total of 63.12 lakh pensioners are benefiting under the scheme.

Deepam 2.0 is providing 3 free LPG cylinders a year to poor households, benefiting 1.08 crore people. The Sthree Shakti free bus travel scheme, launched on August 15, 2025, has enabled 37.80 crore women, girls, and transgender persons to travel free, raising women’s share of bus journeys from 40 per cent to 65 per cent

A new Family Benefit Management System with a dynamic "Family Score" will classify households and issue Family Cards from June 2026, increasing welfare coverage from 90.74 per cent to 98.15 per cent.

He noted that the P4 Programme (Public–Private–People Partnership), launched on Ugadi 2025, is advancing the goal of “Zero Poverty” by uniting government, industry, and communities to uplift the bottom 20 per cent of the population. Over 1 lakh “Margadarsis” have adopted 10.30 lakh “Bangaru Kutumbalu,” working family by family to eliminate deprivation.

