Andhra Pradesh's economic growth rate showing upward trend: CM

Amaravati, Dec 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed on Monday that the overall economic growth rate of Andhra Pradesh is showing a strong upward trend, outperforming the national average in the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year.

He told a news conference that the state’s Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate increased to 11.30 per cent against 10.26 per cent in the second quarter last year. Likewise, the GSDP growth rate increased to 11.28 per cent against 10.17 per cent during the same period last year. The All-India GDP growth rate stands at 8.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26.

“I am glad to share that Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth continued to move strongly upward in the second quarter (Q2, 2025-26), with GSDP growth improving to 11.28 per cent. It is especially encouraging that the growth of our industry sector has surged to 12.20 per cent, and all sectors have shown positive and promising growth. This is a result of our clear policies, disciplined fiscal management, and our collective commitment to development,” he posted on X.

Earlier, making a PowerPoint presentation at the news conference, CM Naidu said the NDA government was able to uplift the state from a crippled economy stage to a remarkable growth rate in all sectors. He said several measures have been taken to achieve a good growth rate and instil confidence among investors, which resulted in attracting investments to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore.

He pointed out that the average GSDP growth percentage of AP during 2014-19 registered a high of 13.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the GSDP during the previous government’s regime from 2019-24 stands at 10.32 per cent. If the growth rate of 13.5 per cent had continued without any break, the state could have achieved an additional revenue of Rs 76,195 crore.

On per capita income, he said the average per capita income in AP stands at Rs 2,66,240 crore, registering 11.89 per cent growth rate, while the national average growth rate stands at 8.7 per cent. If the growth rate doubles from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent, GSDP and per capita income would witness a four-fold increase.

The Chief Minister said the industry sector witnessed growth of 12.20 per cent in Q2 of 2025-26, while the all-India growth rate stands at 8.5 per cent. The mining and quarrying sector has registered the highest of 18.43 per cent growth, the construction sector 11.81 per cent manufacturing sector 11.66 per cent and electricity 11.96 per cent.

The power generation registered growth of 19.12 per cent from 22,529 MUs to 26,837 MUs, keeping in view the increasing demand for power consumption, which showed a moderate rise of 4.17 per cent.

He said the agricultural sector also witnessed an increase in growth rate, which stands at 11.43 per cent, while the national average registered growth of 1.8 per cent. The agriculture and allied sectors' performance stands at 10.70 per cent. The Fishing and aquaculture sector registered a significant growth of 26.27 per cent during Q2 of 2025-26.

