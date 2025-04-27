Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP demands implementation of Talliki Vandanam scheme for student welfare

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly criticised the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of neglecting student welfare and failing to fulfil its election promise of the Talliki Vandanam scheme.

According to a statement from the office of YSRCP, the scheme, which was pledged during the election campaign by Naidu, promised to deposit Rs 15,000 into the accounts of every school-going student's mother to aid in their education.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, the former minister and YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna emphasised the reforms implemented by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the education sector, particularly the Amma Vodi scheme, which has been credited with improving the lives of underprivileged students across the state and argued that the Talliki Vandanam scheme should be implemented as per the promises made during the coalition's election campaign, as it concerns the future of school children.

Nagarjuna accused Naidu of attempting to evade the Talliki Vandanam scheme by citing empty coffers and demanding that the Rs 15,000 be credited into the mothers' accounts as promised.

He further noted that under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state had made significant strides in the education sector, including transferring a total of Rs 72,903 crore through various education-related schemes. The Amma Vodi scheme, introduced by Reddy, has seen Rs 26,067 crore transferred into the bank accounts of over 44 lakh mothers of 83 lakh students for four consecutive years, ensuring the continuity of education for the state's poor families.

As per the statement, the former minister also pointed out that while the education sector had been neglected, liquor distribution across the state has been unchecked.

"Though the education sector is not a priority for the coalition, liquor is flowing freely all over the state," the statement read.

The YSRCP leader has called for the immediate implementation of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, stressing the importance of fulfilling promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the education sector, which they consider a critical tool in eradicating poverty. (ANI)

