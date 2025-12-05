Andhra Pradesh will be developed as role model in education: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s education system will be developed as a role model for the entire country through integration of technology and creativity, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

Addressing the mega parents and teachers meeting at AP Model school at Bhamini in Parvatipuram Manyam, he announced that the student innovation partnership summit will be organised in the last week of January to promote the spirit of innovation among students. Industrialists will also be invited, and rewards will be presented to the best innovation projects of students.

The Chief Minister said financial assistance will be provided to aspiring students who want to pursue higher studies abroad at 25 paise interest rate under the Kalalaku Rekkalu scheme.

The Chief Minister said that he was happy to know the knowledge and skills of students. He said the future belongs to young people as India is blessed with more young population.

Stressing the need for moral value-based education, CM Naidu said that teaching moral values to students is important, and as part of it, the government appointed spiritual guru Chaganti Koteswara Rao as advisor to establish an ethics-based society.

He stated that the NDA government introduced several reforms in the education sector to make the education system in the state a role model. In school education, 28 reforms were introduced, and in intermediate education, 10 reforms were introduced.

The Chief Minister said the government was implementing the Talliki Vandanam scheme under which financial assistance was being provided to students studying in government schools. He came to know that a mother received Rs 90,000 under the scheme for her six children.

He claimed that the quality of food being provided under the Mid-day meal scheme has improved. The teachers and students ratio stands at one teacher for 18 students in the government schools, whereas in private schools it stands at one teacher for 28 students.

The Chief Minister said that to study the best education system in the world and implement best practices, teachers will be sent to countries like Finland.

CM Naidu said that the state government is marching ahead with a vision to make Andhra Pradesh as number one state in the country. He said that while the per capita income in Andhra Pradesh stands at Rs 2.37 lakh, in Parvatipuram it stands at Rs 1.43 lakh, in Palakonda Rs 1.19 lakh and in Bhamini Rs 1.15 lakh and stressed the need for improving per capita income in agency regions also.

Earlier, both the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh turned students in a classroom and personally witnessed the teaching methods and class room clickers programme, which helps to provide feedback to teachers on the understanding capacities of students after completion of his/her teaching.

The Chief Minister personally checked the understanding and reading capacity of a girl student who secured 73 per cent success rate and advised her to further improve her studies.

Both the Chief Minister and HRD Minister formally launched the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme. The Chief Minister said Saturday was declared a no-bag day to allow the students to actively participate in any discipline of sports or fine arts on that day.

He said nearly 16,000 teachers were recruited under Mega DSC to improve educational standards. Asserting that education is more important, he said all leaders have been asked to participate in a mega teacher and parents meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in the Mega teacher and parents meeting at Palnadu.

