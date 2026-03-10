Andhra Pradesh to launch Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission

Amaravati, March 10 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government will soon launch Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM).

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday stated that the mission would attract large-scale investments and create thousands of employment opportunities, which would significantly boost the industrial development of the state.

During a review meeting of the Mining Department at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister discussed with officials the proposed mission.

He said the mission should aim to attract Rs 50,000 crore investments and generate 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years. He also directed officials to study the policies followed by the Central government and other states regarding rare minerals, as well as opportunities for value addition.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to develop the state as an integrated strategic material hub. He suggested that valuable minerals such as beach sand minerals available in the state should be utilised effectively, besides providing value addition.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the beach sand minerals available along the state’s coastline are among the most valuable in the country. They explained that products derived from beach sand minerals are essential for several key industries.

To efficiently utilise the minerals available in the state, the officials proposed establishing three major processing parks, including Titanium Park in Srikakulam – with a production target of 1.5 million tonnes per year, Rare Earth Corridor in Anakapalli – with a production target of 25,000 tonnes per year and Integrated Titanium and Rare Earth Corridor in Machilipatnam.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, Principal Secretary of Mining and Excise Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, a two-day Collectors' conference will be held here on March 11 and 12. During the conference, the Chief Minister will give direction to the administrative machinery for the state’s development.

Various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the government, GSDP growth, Swarnandhra 2047 vision goals, creation of infrastructure, and law and order will be discussed in detail during the conference.

The Chief Minister will deliver a keynote address and review various issues.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Revenue Minister, Finance Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister will also address the conference.

