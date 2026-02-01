Andhra Pradesh to gain significantly from Union Budget: Lokesh

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, has hailed the Union Budget, saying Andhra Pradesh will gain significantly from it.

Lokesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a well-balanced Union Budget that, he said, is firmly aligned with India’s rapid growth and long-term aspirations.

“Andhra Pradesh stands to gain significantly - from the Critical Minerals Corridor and high-speed rail connectivity to tax incentives for data centres, a stronger push for electronics manufacturing, and renewed focus on tourism. We are excited to leverage this Budget to accelerate investments, create jobs, and power Andhra Pradesh’s next phase of growth,” Lokesh posted on X.

Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is also the general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is heading the NDA government in the state and is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav has also lauded the Union Budget.

In a statement, the minister described the Budget as one with clarity of thought, compassion, conviction and courage to make the country ‘Aatmanirbhar’ so that it can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He further said it is the best possible in the context of global political turbulence and other challenges.

The Budget seeks to deliver three ‘Kartavyas’, including acceleration of economic growth, fulfilling aspirations of people and realising the inclusive mission of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’, said Satya Kumar Yadav.

The minister welcomed the measures to support MSMEs, Handlooms and Textiles, Bio-pharma, Rare Earth Minerals, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Special Economic Zones, etc., as they result in job creation.

Satya Kumar welcomed the measures announced to empower the vulnerable sections of people to access mental health and trauma care services, import duty reliefs on 17 drugs, including cancer, besides listing seven rare diseases for similar relief.

The minister noted that the compassionate dimension of the Budget has been revealed in the measures announced for farmers, fishermen, weavers, divyangs, women and the youth.

The Budget reflects the continuing run of ‘Reform Express’ set in motion by PM Modi earlier, as reflected in tax reforms and commitment to fiscal prudence outlined in the Budget, noted the BJP leader.

