Andhra Pradesh to form high-level committee to promote tourism​

Amaravati, March 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday suggested forming a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary to promote tourism in the state.​

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Addressing a review meeting on tourism, the Chief Minister stressed the need to make available 50,000 rooms by 2029.

He also directed officials to promote 10,000 homestays across key tourist destinations and to introduce a rating system for homestays, in response to the increase in tourist footfall in the state.​

The Chief Minister said the government is planning large-scale development of beaches from Baruva to Nellore, along with enhancing eco-tourism circuits in regions such as Araku Valley, Maredumilli and Chintapalli.​

He called for the establishment of caravan parks in at least 10–15 locations, enabling families to safely experience nature with proper amenities.​

The Chief Minister said the state government plans to introduce Caravan parks and tent cities, targeting 1,000 units by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams. ​

The plans include amusement parks in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, as well as the promotion of eco- and temple tourism in coordination with the forest and endowments departments.​

Chief Minister Naidu stressed the need to fast-track the development of major tourist spots, including Gandikota, Suryalanka Beach, and Borra Caves. He directed officials to complete the Godavari Pushkar Ghat works by August, and the restoration works on the Havelock Bridge by December, allowing tourist access.​

Seaplane services under the UDAN scheme, water aerodromes in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Srisailam, Gandikota and Kambham Cheruvu and cruise tourism from Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam Port will be promoted.​

Highlighting the role of the creative economy, the Chief Minister said Amaravati should evolve into a Creative City, encouraging content creation and cultural industries.

He noted that actor Sanjay Dutt has expressed interest in investing in such projects.​

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the state recorded 309.2 million tourist visits last year, with a 21 per cent growth in the first nine months of the current year. ​

The government aims to further accelerate this momentum through integrated tourism planning, including temple tourism circuits.​

--IANS

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