Andhra Pradesh to dedicate 'Quantum Valley' to nation on January 1, 2026

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] May 2 (ANI): In a historic step toward India's technological future, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the state's pioneering Quantum Valley will be dedicated to the nation on January 1, 2026.

The announcement was made at an event held at the Chief Minister's residence in Undavalli, where the Government of Andhra Pradesh signed MoUs with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), according to a release.

These partnerships aim to establish India's most advanced and first-of-its-kind Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati, anchored by IBM's cutting-edge 156-qubit Quantum System Two -- the largest quantum computing system to be installed in the country.

In his remarks, CM Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that just as Andhra Pradesh played a central role in India's IT revolution of the 1990s, it will now lead the global quantum computing revolution. He recounted his early initiatives like computerizing 7 lakh government records, launching AP Online, and now advancing to "WhatsApp governance" where services can be delivered through voice commands, the release stated.

"This is a historic day, not just for Andhra Pradesh but for India," he declared. "Now no one can stop quantum computing -- it is the foundation for next-generation governance and innovation." Stressing the need to include academia, start-ups, and global partners, he called for a model akin to Silicon Valley, backed by real-time analytics and inclusive public policy.

"We are analysing 1.7 crore families under P4, and TCS is already supporting us with vital data," he noted. He reiterated that financial constraints are not a hurdle and urged for an aggressive, time-bound approach to build a scalable, replicable ecosystem that serves as a national benchmark.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of involving the Government of India and announced that he would soon brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shown great enthusiasm for the project.

"Among all politicians, Modi Ji and I speak tech," he said. Referring to Andhra Pradesh's past success in building Hyderabad's HITEC City in 15 months, he expressed confidence that Quantum Valley could be constructed even faster.

He confirmed that the site has been shown to L&T and directed simultaneous development of the main quantum facility and its innovation ecosystem. The release stated that two committees will be constituted to fast-track execution: one focusing on infrastructure and another on ecosystem building.

Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum, through a release expressed enthusiasm about deploying IBM's Quantum System Two in Amaravati, calling it a pivotal step for India's quantum journey. He emphasised that the collaboration with TCS and Andhra Pradesh would accelerate quantum algorithm development and bring the vision of "quantum advantage" closer to reality.

Harrick Vin, CTO of Tata Consultancy Services, outlined TCS's hybrid computing strategy, which integrates quantum with classical systems like CPUs and GPUs. "Quantum will catalyse life sciences, materials, cryptography, and more breakthroughs. This is a defining moment," he added.

V. Rajanna and C.V. Sridhar of TCS underscored their company's commitment to public innovation. Rajanna noted that under CM Naidu's leadership, TCS pioneered digital governance in the state, and that the Quantum Valley will now enable future-focused R&D.

Sridhar added that TCS's COIN (Co-Innovation Network) and seven years of quantum research will now empower 43 research centers across 17 Indian states to work on real-world quantum use cases, ranging from cybersecurity to rust detection and supply chain resilience, the release said.

Scott Crowder, IBM's VP for Quantum Adoption, described the global significance of this partnership. He highlighted that quantum computing is the "second quantum revolution," and its applications -- from EV batteries to anomaly detection in financial systems -- will define the next era of industrial and scientific innovation.

With more than 75 quantum systems already deployed worldwide and eight centers in operation, IBM's latest investment in India reflects the country's strong capabilities in both software and emerging tech.

Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary of IT & RTGS, described the signing of MoUs with IBM, TCS and L&T as the beginning of a great transition -- "from traditional to quantum computing." He noted that Andhra Pradesh is no longer a follower in tech but a leader shaping the nation's future.

L&T, tasked with construction, will begin immediate development of the main block and supporting infrastructure. The Government of Andhra Pradesh also plans to appoint global experts, develop quantum-enabled public services such as GST optimisation and real-time census modelling, and create India's first quantum governance framework.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park will act as a launchpad for high-end job creation, talent development, and global investment inflows into India's emerging quantum industry, the release added.

With the dedication of Quantum Valley set for January 1, 2026, Andhra Pradesh has taken a decisive step toward becoming a global hub for quantum computing, research, and innovation -- putting India firmly on the quantum map. (ANI)

