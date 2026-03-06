Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for children under 13

Amaravati, March 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the state government will ban use of social media for children under the age of 13 years and that a decision on whether to bar children in 13-16 age group from using social media will be taken after arriving at a consensus.

Speaking on the Appropriation Bill in the State Legislative Assembly, he said steps would be taken within 90 days to ban social media for children under the age of 13.

"A discussion is on what to do with regard to the children in 13-16 age group. A decision will be taken after arriving at a consensus," he said.

Chief Minister Naidu's announcement came on a day when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that use of social media will be banned for those under the age of 16.

Last month, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had told the Assembly that the government is considering a legislation to bar school students from using social media.

She stated that the sub-committee has met twice so far and discussed various issues at length.

The sub-committee reviewed the measures being implemented in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In January, Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh had stated that the government will study legal frameworks for ‘age-appropriate access’ to social media.

Lokesh said the government would ensure social media becomes a safer space and reduce its damaging impact, especially for women and children.

He stated that children are slipping into relentless usage, affecting their attention spans and education.

The minister had also revealed that the group of ministers ordered a study of legal frameworks for age-appropriate access. It also invited major platforms like Meta, X, Google and Sharechat to the next meeting, to examine global best practices. “We will ensure social media becomes a safer space and reduce its damaging impact - especially for women and children,” Lokesh had said.

The group of ministers is examining the possibility of restricting or banning access to certain social media platforms for children in 13-16 age group.

On February 10, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had urged the Centre to consider age-based regulation of social media.

TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu met Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted a memorandum, requesting for policy deliberation on age-based regulation of social media for children.

He requested that the Ministry consider constituting a dedicated committee or expert group to study age-based regulation of social media and recommend a comprehensive national policy.

