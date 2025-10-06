Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs condemn attack on CJI Gavai

Amaravati, Oct 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on the Chief Justice of India, Justice B. R. Gavai.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai Ji. Such actions are unacceptable and have no place in a civilised and democratic society. Upholding the dignity of our judiciary is fundamental to the functioning of our democracy,” posted CM Chandrababu Naidu on the social media platform X.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister also took to X to condemn the attack. “Words cannot express my condemnation at this dastardly attempt to attack and intimidate the highest functionary of the country’s judicial pillar. This is a dark day in our country’s history. I stand with all citizens in expressing solidarity with our intrepid CJI His Lordship B. R. Gavai, who bravely declared he won’t be fazed or cowed down by such cowardly attacks,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned the attack. “The attempt to attack the Hon’ble CJI is deeply disturbing, and we condemn this act UNCONDITIONALLY. We understand the profound sentiments involved, but an error of path is still a transgression of Dharma. Sanatana wisdom demands Vyavahara (adherence to law) and constitutional respect above all,” posted Pawan Kalyan.

“Our ancient texts teach that justice is achieved through process, not passion! We reject any action that shames the resolve of millions of Sanatanis who stand for law and order. JanaSena stands firmly with the dignity of the CJI's office," he added.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to X to term the attack disgraceful and deeply disturbing. “The disgraceful attack on Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Shri B.R. Gavai Ji, in the Supreme Court is deeply disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. This is not only an assault on an individual but an affront to the dignity of our highest judicial institution. We must stand united in upholding the integrity of our institutions and conduct ourselves with maturity and responsibility,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the attack. “I just learnt about the shameful and cowardly attack on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, BR Gawai. I strongly condemn this; such attempts to intimidate the judiciary have no place in a democracy and must be dealt with firmly. Wishing the CJI strength as he continues to uphold constitutional values with exemplary composure,” posted Lokesh.

--IANS

ms/uk