Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh to meet PM tomorrow

Amaravati, Sep 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Development and Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

According to a statement by his office on Thursday, he will be making a short trip to Delhi tomorrow. During his visit, Minister Lokesh will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Modi on the morning of September 5, it said.

“For this, the IT Minister will be travelling to Delhi tonight, September 4. He is expected to return to the state tomorrow afternoon after the meeting with the Prime Minister and will then participate in the Teachers' Day celebrations in Amaravati,” reads the statement.

Lokesh is the son of Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh, along with his wife Brahmani and son Devansh, had called on Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on May 17, 2025.

PM Modi had unveiled the first copy of the coffee table book 'Yuvagalam' which chronicles the historic 3,132 km padayatra taken out by Lokesh in the run up to the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Lokesh has welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms approved by the GST Council.

“The NDA government’s historic GST reform of reducing 4 slabs to 2 and reduction in the rates on essentials marks a decisive step towards a simpler, growth-oriented tax regime,” Lokesh said in a post on X on Thursday. He congratulated the Prime Minister on "this landmark reform".

“As Education Minister of AP, I particularly welcome the GST reductions on maps, charts, pencils, sharpeners & exercise books. These will go a long way in easing families’ burden on education and advancing a knowledge-driven economy,” he said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night hailed the reforms as pro-poor and growth-oriented.

“We welcome the GST reforms with revised slabs across daily essentials, education, healthcare, and agriculture. This pro-poor, growth-oriented decision will benefit all sections of society, from farmers to businesses,” posted Chandrababu Naidu, a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

--IANS

ms/rad