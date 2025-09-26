Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM wish Pawan Kalyan speedy recovery

Amaravati, Sep 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have wished Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery.

Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever for the last four days.

“I wish Sri K. Pawan Kalyan garu, Dy. Chief Minister, suffering from severe viral fever, a full and speedy recovery,” the Governor posted on X.

The Jana Sena Party leader thanked the Governor for ‘kind wishes and concern’.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also posted his wishes. “Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, a full and speedy recovery. May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation,” wrote Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan, in his reply, thanked the Chief Minister for ‘kind wishes and thoughtful words. “I am also grateful for your warm appreciation of They Call Him OG success,” wrote the actor-politician.

Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh also wished Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery.

“May he regain strength and good health soon, to continue inspiring us with his service to Andhra Pradesh, and to celebrate the outstanding success of OG with his fans and well-wishers,” posted Lokesh.

‘They Call Him OG’ or simply ‘OG’ starring Pawan Kalyan hit the screens on September 25.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan’s office said that he would undergo treatment in Hyderabad.

Though the Jana Sena Party leader has been under treatment at Mangalagiri here for four days, the severity of the fever has not subsided.

He is experiencing discomfort due to excessive coughing. As per the advice of doctors, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad, said an official statement.

Pawan Kalyan took ill on Sunday after the rain-soaked pre-release event of his movie in Hyderabad.

According to Pawan Kalyan’s team, he has been suffering from fever since that day. The next day, he attended the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, which made it worse.

After the doctors advised him to rest, he has been holding official meetings and conducting his political activities via video conferencing.

