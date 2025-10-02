Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Vijayawada, Oct 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary and Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister, on his 121st birth anniversary,

Governor Nazeer offered tributes to the two leaders by offering flowers to their portraits at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

The governor said Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity, and selfless service are timeless.

"Gandhiji's vision of peace, harmony, and upliftment of the poor remains a guiding spirit for the nation. Gandhiji's timeless principles inspire us to build a society that upholds justice, equality, and fraternity, and continues to contribute towards the progress of the nation," Abdul Nazeer said in his message.

He also offered tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

The governor said Shastri was a great statesman and a humble leader who epitomised simplicity, integrity, and dedication to the nation.

"Shastri ji's call of 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' continues to inspire generations. His significant role in nation building and patriotism will always be remembered," he said.

Chief Minister Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. "On the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation who stood at the forefront in the struggle for the country's independence and led the nation, I offer my solemn tribute. Gandhi ji, the great soul who united the Indian nation and fought against the British Empire with peace and non-violence to bring freedom to the country. The path shown by that great soul and the values he practiced should serve as an ideal for the youth. Only then will the dream of a new India that we are envisioning become a reality," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri saying he filled the nation with new enthusiasm with the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.

He noted that Shastri tirelessly struggled for the country's independence. Lal Bahadur Shastri's spirit of sacrifice should inspire the youth, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that Mahatma Gandhi's principles should be known to future generations.

"The truth, non-violence... preached by Mahatma Gandhiji provide powerful strength to humanity's eternal life. Gandhiji practiced them personally and demonstrated their power. On the occasion of that great soul's birth anniversary, I offer my heartfelt tribute. Gandhiji's principles should be known to future generations. We should study the path he followed in the freedom struggle," said the Jana Sena leader.

Pawan Kalyan appealed to all to purchase khadi clothes in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that Indian freedom fighter, former Prime Minister and the great leader filled the people of the country with a sense of unity with the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan during difficult times.

--IANS

ms/svn