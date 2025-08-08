Andhra Pradesh CM to participate in Tribal Day celebrations

Amaravati, Aug 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the International Tribal Day celebrations in Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju on Saturday.

This year, the United Nations has called for the observance of International Tribal Day with the theme "Indigenous Peoples and Artificial Intelligence – Defending Rights, Shaping the Future."

The Chief Minister will interact with tribal families to understand their challenges first hand. Later, he will engage with coffee plantation growers and attend a public meeting at Lagisapalle. During the event, the CM will lay the foundation for development projects in tribal areas and government will sign some of the MoUs related to these initiatives.

The NDA government has taken various steps for the holistic development and welfare of tribal communities across the state.

The coalition government claimed that working tirelessly to bring progress and light into the lives of tribal communities in the agency districts. The government is striving to elevate agency regions to the same level of development as plains areas.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, Rs 7,557 crore has been allocated under the Scheduled Tribe Component. Free electricity up to 200 units per month is being provided to 4.82 lakh tribal families across the state. Solar rooftop installations will soon be implemented in tribal areas.

The government has accelerated road construction projects to connect remote tribal habitations with major hubs and plains regions. A total of Rs 2,404 crore has been allocated to build roads and bridges, ensuring connectivity for over 2,075 tribal villages in the next five years, said an official release.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has initiated works worth Rs 2,373 crore to provide clean drinking water to 13,816 tribal habitations, aiming for completion by 2026. Additionally, multi-specialty hospitals will be constructed in ITDA regions like Sitampeta, Parvatipuram, Rampachodavaram, K.R. Puram, and Srisailam, with Rs 50 crore allocated for each facility. The medical college in Paderu is also progressing rapidly.

To support tribal youth in competitive exams, the government has established study circles in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and other areas. Residential school buildings are being converted into hostels with an allocation of Rs 150 crore, benefiting over 520 schools.

The government is also promoting Araku coffee as a global brand by expanding plantations and setting up processing units, with an investment of Rs 202 crore. Tourism projects are being launched to create employment opportunities for tribal youth.

--IANS

ms/pgh