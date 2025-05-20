Andhra Pradesh CM to attend NITI Aayog meet in Delhi

Amaravati, May 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will attend the NITI Aayog Government Council meeting during his three-day visit to New Delhi, beginning on May 22.

The Chief Minister will meet several Union Ministers. He is also scheduled to meet several industrialists regarding investments in the state, said an official statement.

On May 24, the Chief Minister will participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting to be held at Bharat Mandapam. He will return to Amaravati later that night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting of the governing council, the apex body of NITI Aayog.

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog. The government council includes the Chief Ministers of all states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several central ministers.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, is likely to seek special assistance from NITI Aayog for Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister may place details of various programmes being implemented by the state government before the Governing Council and request the body to extend liberal assistance.

In February, Naidu sought the NITI Aayog’s support to achieve the Swarnandhra goal of one AI professional and one entrepreneur in every family.

The Chief Minister had made the request when NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery met him in Amaravati.

Naidu also sought the active cooperation of NITI Aayog in extending the technological assistance and in implementing new policies.

Informing Bery about the target set to be reached by 2047, the Chief Minister said that the $2.4 trillion economy will have to be achieved by 2047 with 15 percent growth rate every year, with an average $42,000 per capita income.

Naidu expressed confidence that the State will move much ahead if NITI Aayog extends its support, and Andhra Pradesh will stand as a model State in Viksith Bharat-2047.

During his visit to the national capital, the Chief Minister will also meet Union Ministers and discuss various issues and development-related projects in the state.

Naidu had met several Central ministers during his visit to Delhi last month. They discussed development projects under the ambit of various ministries.

--IANS

ms/vd