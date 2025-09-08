Andhra Pradesh CM speaks to JP Nadda, seeks urea allotment

Amaravati, Sep 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday spoke to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J.P. Nadda over allotment of the fertilisers to the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister for the allotment of seven rakes of urea from the ship reaching Kakinada port. The Union Minister responded positively to the Chief Minister’s request for the supply of fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with officials on the supply of urea at the secretariat today and made it clear that farmers should not suffer from a shortage of urea.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 80,503 tonnes of fertilisers were available in the state at present, and another 23,592 tonnes of urea will reach the state in 10 days.

The Chief Minister warned of serious action on the black marketing of urea. He asked the officials to prepare plans for the supply of urea during the coming rabi season.

On September 3, the Chief Minister denied the urea shortage in the state and warned that serious action would be taken against those spreading fake news.

He appealed to farmers not to be carried away by the false campaign of the YSR Congress Party on the shortage of urea and fertilisers. He alleged that the opposition party is resorting to false campaigns to create panic among farmers for political mileage.

Meanwhile, referring to falling onion prices, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements for the purchase of onions from farmers at Rs 1200 per quintal. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the coffee plantation in 80 acres of land in the Araku region was pest-affected, and they are able to control pests in 60 acres of the plantation.

Reviewing on health situation in Turakapalem village of Guntur district, the Chief Minister said the officials should monitor the health situation in the village round the clock to bring the situation under control.

Later, conducting a review on Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the Chief Minister stressed the need for an increase in the satisfaction level of people on the implementation of welfare programmes, including free travel to women, pensions and free supply of gas cylinders and other government services.

The Chief Minister said he would conduct a weekly review of the implementation of welfare schemes. He said priority should be given to the effective implementation of welfare programmes.

