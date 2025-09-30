Andhra Pradesh CM seeks Central funds under Purvodaya scheme

Amaravati, Sep 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday requested the Centre to extend financial support to the state under the Purvodaya scheme, announced for the holistic development of eastern states.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he submitted a detailed representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the Union government to extend financial support under Purvodaya.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Purvodaya scheme, initiated by the Centre for the holistic development of eastern states, has already identified Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh as key beneficiaries.

The scheme primarily aims to unlock the economic potential of eastern regions by promoting agriculture, industry, and infrastructure growth, thereby bridging regional disparities and boosting inclusive development.

Stressing the need for balanced growth, CM Naidu said that the state government has prepared comprehensive plans to utilise the scheme’s funds effectively for regional progress.

Outlining his vision, the CM informed FM Sitharaman that the state government aims to promote horticulture in Rayalaseema, expand coffee plantations, cashew and coconut farms in north Andhra, and strengthen aquaculture activities in coastal Andhra.

He asserted that targeted funding for these projects under Purvodaya would not only improve productivity but also generate employment and enhance income levels in rural areas.

Naidu specifically underlined that the scheme’s implementation would play a transformative role in uplifting backward regions such as North Andhra and Rayalaseema, which have historically lagged in terms of industrial and economic development.

The Chief Minister, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, will participate in the CII’s curtain-raiser partnership summit, where he is expected to outline investment opportunities in the state and invite investors to participate in the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The state government is conducting road shows in various countries to invite industrialists to the Partnership Summit.

Naidu will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the night halt in Delhi, he will proceed to Visakhapatnam on October 1 and from there, visit Datti village in the Vizianagaram district to participate in the "pedala sevalo" NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme.

