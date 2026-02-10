Andhra Pradesh CM presents Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project proposals to Centre

Amaravati, Feb 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil in New Delhi and presented proposals for the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project, aimed at diverting surplus Godavari waters to the drought prone-regions.

He described the project as a crucial lifeline that would meet drinking water, irrigation, and industrial needs, and requested approvals along with technical and financial support under the National River Linking Policy.

According to a release from the Andhra Pradesh government, CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the "continuing dispute" between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the sharing of Godavari waters and called for the immediate constitution of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal to ensure equitable river water allocation.

The development assumes significance in view of the strong opposition to the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project from the Telangana government, which argues that the state will be deprived of its due share in Godavari waters. However, Chandrababu Naidu has defended the proposed project, saying it would only divert water going waste into the sea.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Union Government to permanently revoke the stop-work order imposed on the Polavaram Project, stating that the order continues to obstruct the smooth execution of the project.

He sought reimbursement of the increased costs incurred due to capacity enhancement of the Polavaram right and left main canals and appealed for full financial assistance for Polavaram Phase II, which includes land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, and construction of protective embankments. He informed the Union Minister that Phase II alone requires an additional funding of approximately Rs 32,000 crore.

He urged the Centre to extend approvals and financial assistance for several critical irrigation and water security projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister underlined that these projects are vital for safeguarding state interests, securing the future of farmers, and ensuring drinking water security for Andhra Pradesh. He also held detailed discussions on pending issues related to Central assistance for various projects and the resolution of long-standing inter-state river water disputes.

The Chief Minister urged an early resolution of the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha Vamsadhara river water dispute. He pressed for the final report of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal to be notified in the Gazette without delay, stating that this would clear the way for the construction of the Neradi Barrage on the Vamsadhara River.

Expressing objections to Karnataka's move to increase the height of the Almatti Dam on the Upper Krishna, the Chief Minister cautioned that any such increase would have a serious adverse impact on downstream water availability for Andhra Pradesh.

