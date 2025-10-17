Andhra Pradesh CM for steps to prevent misuse of free sand policy

Amaravati, Oct 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to take strict measures to prevent misuse of the free sand policy by some vested interests.

Conducting a review of the mining sector with officials at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister asked them to follow the "people first" principle in the implementation of the free sand policy.

As the officials informed the Chief Minister that 43 lakh tonnes of sand were available in the state, he directed the officials to tighten vigil on sand smuggling by setting up CCTV cameras at state borders. He said that the distribution system of free sand should be monitored through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

The officials informed the Chief Minister that a target was set for a revenue of Rs 3,320 crore through mining during the 2025-26 financial year. They said when compared to previous years, there is a chance of 34 per cent additional revenue through mines this year. The revenue through manganese will be highest at 74 per cent.

CM Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for value addition to mining produce. He mentioned Odisha has been getting Rs 50,000 crore through mining alone.

He was of the view that if a vision plan was developed, Andhra Pradesh could get additional revenue of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 crore. He directed the officials to clear 6,500 pending applications for mining leases.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare guidelines to lease 15 per cent of mines to the Vaddera community. He said that a 50 per cent subsidy should be given to the Vaddera community in seigniorage and premium to upgrade them to set up MSMEs.

He said officials should verify the possibility of raw material supply to the Kadapa steel plant.

He stressed the need for utilising technology for monitoring mining activities. He said satellite pictures and drones should be used for analysis on mining.

Minister for Mining Kollu Ravindra and officials were present.

--IANS

ms/vd