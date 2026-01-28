Andhra Pradesh Cabinet condoles death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash

Amaravati, Jan 28 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet expressed condolences on the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

As Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu informed the ministers on Ajit Pawar's plane crash at the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet expressed grief over the death of Ajit Pawar and five others in the accident. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the deceased.

Recalling his acquaintance with Ajit Pawar, Naidu said he was shocked by Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash that occurred while he was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati and termed it an irreparable loss to Maharashtra politics.

A resolution was passed in the AP Cabinet expressing condolences on the death of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed condolences over the demise of Ajit Pawar. “I am deeply saddened by the reports of the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sri Ajit Pawar and others in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra on Wednesday. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” the Governor posted on X.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu condoled the death of Ajit Pawar. "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Shri Ajit Pawar in the plane crash in Baramati earlier today. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss. May his contributions to public life be remembered, and may the bereaved find strength in this difficult time," he said.

State Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also expressed shock over the death of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

"Absolutely shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Shri Ajit Pawar ji in an air crash at Baramati. Heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones. This is a colossal loss for Maharashtra and the nation. Praying for strength and peace in this moment of immense grief," Lokesh posted on X.

