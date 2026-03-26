Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves resolution for legal sanctity to Amaravati

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a resolution to be passed in the special session of the Legislative Assembly on March 28, urging the Union Government to grant legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

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Section-5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 will be amended for this purpose.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to pass the resolution in the Assembly after a debate of four hours.

It was also decided to incorporate the word ‘Amaravati’ in place of new State capital in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act

Chief Minister Naidu had already requested the Centre to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre has asked the State government to send a resolution in this regard after adopting it in the State Assembly.

The Centre wants a fresh resolution on the State capital to avoid any technical or legal complications in the future.

After receiving the resolution passed by the State Assembly, the Union Cabinet will give its nod and an announcement declaring Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh is expected to be made during the current session of Parliament.

Farmers who provided land for the capital city, have also sought legal sanctity for Amaravati.

During his meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in New Delhi in January, Chief Minister Naidu had urged the Centre to accord statutory status to Amaravati as the permanent capital of the State.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to grant statutory status to Amaravati by introducing a Bill in Parliament, terming it vital for the state’s long-term development and stability.

Emphasising the need for policy certainty, the Chief Minister said formal legislative recognition of Amaravati would accelerate development and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening investor confidence.

After the TDP-led coalition government came to power in 2024, it decided to revive the development of Amaravati as the state capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year re-launched the capital development works.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015, when TDP was in power in the state.

After YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019, it stopped the capital works and announced its plans to develop three state capitals with Amaravati mooted as only a legislative capital.

--IANS

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