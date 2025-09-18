Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution hailing GST reforms

Amaravati, Sep 18 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next-gen GST reforms.

Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to pass such a resolution.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu contended the reform would simplify the tax structure, reduce compliance burden on businesses, increase transparency, and directly benefit the common man.

"The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly conveys its warm appreciation and heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi ji, on the landmark decisions taken by the 56th GST Council regarding GST rate rationalisation. This visionary step in simplifying and rationalising the GST structure will directly benefit the common man, reduce the compliance burden on businesses, and enhance transparency in the tax system. The reforms carried out in the last 11 years under the leadership of the Prime Minister gave a tremendous boost to welfare and development, and now we have embarked on the next generation reforms," the resolution reads.

"This historic reform will further strengthen cooperative federalism, promote ease of doing business, speed of doing business, and support labour-intensive sectors. It will boost consumption, drive investment, and contribute to the sustained growth trajectory of our nation's economy. These reforms will usher in the growth of Indian companies, leading to a Swadeshi consumption pattern. In the future, this will make Indian brands become global," Naidu said.

"We also thank the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Seetharaman ji for her exemplary leadership in securing unanimity in the GST council for these reforms. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes this reform and extends its full support in its successful implementation for the greater good of the people and economy," he added.

Naidu opined that the GST reforms will benefit all sections of people in the country and help to achieve double-digit growth in the country.

He believes that the GST reforms will boost the Indian economy to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore.

He said the GST reforms provided an opportunity to people to celebrate the coming Dasara, Diwali and other festivals in a true spirit with reduced prices of essential commodities. He said the 5-tier GST reforms will remove complications in the tax structure, and there will be no harassment of officials as they are framed in a more transparent manner.

The Chief Minister said that he is going to form a cabinet sub-committee and prepare an action plan to take forward the GST reforms and to bring awareness among people.

He said that the GST reforms should be visualised and the opportunity should be utilised to achieve a 15 per cent growth rate in Andhra Pradesh. He also called for organising a GST awareness programme from September 22 to October 20 in the state. Explaining the benefits of GST reforms to members through a PowerPoint presentation, the Chief Minister said that he will always be at the forefront in introducing reforms either in technology or the economy.

He said the cut in GST from 28 per cent to 12 per cent and from 18 per cent to 0 per cent on some essential commodities indicates the Prime Minister’s commitment to protect the interests of the common man. He said the GST reforms will benefit all 140 crore people.

He said the bold reforms introduced by PM Modi will leave their impact on every household with reduced prices and, at the same time, win the confidence of businessmen with an increase in business and increased purchasing power.

Naidu said the GST cut will pave the way for growth in health, agricultural, dairy, education and several other sectors. He said that despite apprehensions of the Finance Department on GST reforms, he welcomed the reforms with a motive of one nation–one vision for the development of the country.

Expressing concern over the absence of YSRCP MLAs in the Assembly session, the Chief Minister said that political parties should extend cooperation for the benefit of society. The absence of YSRCP MLAs to welcome the GST reforms is unfortunate. MLAs should attend the Assembly session as it represents 5 crore people. He said all the MLAs should bring awareness among people on the benefits of the GST reforms.

