Andhra Pradesh announces PPP model to commission 10 medical colleges

Amaravati, Sep 24 (IANS) The government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday announced a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to commission 10 medical colleges for rapid execution, higher quality standards, and wider healthcare access.

The government claims that this will address long-pending gaps in medical education and public health infrastructure across the state.

The government says that the new PPP initiative unlocks stalled investments and adds 110 under-graduate medical seats annually for Andhra Pradesh students.

It also claimed that the PPP model will result in savings of Rs. 3,700 crore in development costs and Rs. 500 crore annually in operating costs

According to an official note, 17 new medical colleges were sanctioned earlier with an estimated investment of Rs. 8,480 crore but only Rs. 1,550.39 crore (18.2 per cent) was spent over four years up to June 2024, leaving 11 colleges non-operational and the balance of Rs. 6,152 crore unspent, risking a 15-year completion timeline at the previous pace.

The current government released Rs. 786.82 crore after June 2024 to revive stalled works and has now adopted PPP to ensure time-bound completion and improved service delivery, it said.

Ten medical colleges will be developed and operated under PPP for speed, quality, and statewide access, complementing ongoing government efforts to operationalise sanctioned institutions.

Estimated savings of Rs. 3,700 crore in development costs and approximately Rs 500 crore per year in operations and maintenance through private-sector efficiency and shared investment under the PPP model .

The PPP seat-sharing pattern provides 75 Convenor Quota (General) seats per 150-seat college, yielding 11 extra state-quota seats per college versus prior structures. A total 110 additional seats will be available across 10 PPP colleges.

This will also ensure free OPD services, free diagnostics in OPD, and free IPD for 70 per cent beds under PMJAY, NTRVST, and CGHS rates; paid services apply to 30 per cent IPD beds with market-rate diagnostics for paid patients.

There will be integration of AI-driven diagnostics, telemedicine, and digital health records, with collaboration opportunities for reputed medical institutions to elevate academic and clinical standards .

The model adopts proven PPP practices used by states such as Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand for district hospital upgradation and new medical colleges, as well as PPP-led expansions in premier education institutions (IIT Chennai, IIM Udaipur, IIIT Nagpur) .

Andhra Pradesh has expanded to 36 medical colleges with 4,046 UG seats by 2024–25, up from 6 colleges and 650 seats in 1995–96, driven by both government and private sector participation.

Despite this growth, delayed capital execution left 11 sanctioned colleges inoperative as of June 2024, necessitating course correction through targeted funding and a PPP-led delivery model to meet immediate demand and quality benchmarks.

--IANS

ms/rad