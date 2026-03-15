Andhra MP held after testing positive for drugs released on bail​

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav, the TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh and one of the six people who were arrested after testing positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad near Hyderabad on Saturday night, was released on bail on Sunday.​

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The Eluru MP belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was granted station bail. According to sources, he was let off after he was served a notice in view of the ongoing Parliament session.​

Former MLA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Panjugula Rohith Reddy, alias Pilot Rohit Reddy, and other accused are being produced before a magistrate.​

Eleven people were found at the farmhouse party belonging to Rohit Reddy, the former MLA from the Tandur constituency.​

The Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in coordination with Moinabad police and Special Operations Teams (SOTs) of Shamshabad and Chevella, conducted the raid following information that several individuals had gathered at the farmhouse and were celebrating a party with possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances along with a large quantity of liquor.​

EAGLE Force said in a release that during the operation, the police team surrounded the farmhouse premises and found 11 individuals, including a woman, consuming alcohol and suspected narcotic and psychotropic substances.​

After police announced that a search would be conducted, one gunshot was heard from inside the farmhouse towards the police team. The police personnel warned the occupants to stop any such action. The police team swiftly entered the premises and secured the location. All individuals present were apprehended.​

One person was found holding a revolver in his hand and was immediately taken into custody along with the weapon. Besides, another person was found holding empty cartridge cases. Upon questioning, the individuals were identified as Namith Sharma, who was holding the weapon, and Silveri Sharath Kumar, who was holding the empty cartridge cases.​

A .32 calibre revolver (made in Germany), along with live and empty cartridges, was seized from them. Gunshot residue (GSR) samples were also collected from the suspects for forensic examination.​

During the search, cocaine weighing 0.26 grams was recovered from the accused, Sharath Kumar, who confessed to procuring the drug through Kaushik Ravi. Urine drug tests were conducted on 11 individuals, out of whom five persons tested positive for drug consumption. In addition, large quantities of liquor, including beer, whisky, vodka, and other premium brands, were seized from the farmhouse.​

EAGLE Superintendent of Police R. Giridhar told media persons that MP Mahesh Yadav had tested negative in the urine test, but he tested positive in the blood test.​

The six who tested positive are Rohit Reddy, former MLA; Putta Mahesh Kumar, MP; Namith Sharma, businessman from Delhi; Panjugula Ritesh Reddy, businessman and brother of Rohit Reddy; Koushik Ravi, an advocate from Bengaluru; and Tiruveedula Arjun Reddy, a businessman from Hyderabad.​

The other accused are Nallapaneni Vijaya Krishna, a businessman from Hyderabad; Varamachaneni Sravan Kumar, a private employee from Hyderabad; Moravineni Ramesh, a businessman from Hyderabad; Priyanka; and Sharath Kumar, a driver.​

A case has been registered at Moinabad Police Station under Sections 8(C), 22(A), 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act; Sections 25(1-B)(a) and 30 of the Arms Act; Section 34(a) of the Telangana State Excise Act; and Sections 109 and 131 read with 3(5) of the BNS.​

--IANS

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