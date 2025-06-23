Andhra liquor scam: SIT serves notice to YSRCP leader Mohith Reddy

Amaravati, June 23 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam has summoned YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy for questioning.

The SIT has directed Mohith Reddy to appear before it on June 25.

Mohith Reddy was recently included as the 39th accused in the case relating to the alleged scam under the previous government of YSRCP.

Mohith Reddy is the son of YSRCP general secretary and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who was arrested in the same case last week.

After his father’s arrest, Mohith Reddy approached the ACB court for anticipatory bail. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Bhaskar Reddy was arrested at the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on June 18 along with his aide Venkatesh Naidu. They were brought to Vijayawada, where the ACB court sent him to judicial custody.

Bhaskar Reddy, a former MLA from Chandragiri, is listed as the 38th accused in the case. The YSRCP leader denied any role in the liquor scam that purportedly took place during the previous government’s term.

Bhaskar Reddy also accused the SIT of physically assaulting a Head Constable N. Madan Reddy, who had served as his gunman for 10 years, in a bid to extract a fake confession on his involvement in the scam.

The ACB is likely to file a preliminary chargesheet in the ACB court in the next few days.

SIT reportedly found large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department initially conducted a probe into the case last year following a complaint by an official of the Excise Department. Later the TDP-led NDA government constituted a SIT, headed by NTR District Commissioner of Police S.V. Rajashekhar Babu to probe the case.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years.

There are allegations that the YSR Congress Party leaders encouraged a new liquor policy, floated new brands, received kickbacks from the distillery companies, causing huge loss to the government.

Those arrested in the case so far include Raj Kesireddy (alias Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy), advisor to then chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, K. Dhanunjaya Reddy, a retired IAS officer and former secretary to Jagan Mohan Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

--IANS

ms/rad