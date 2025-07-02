Andhra IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal takes voluntary retirement

Amaravati, July 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal voluntarily resigned on Wednesday amid rumours of unease in a section of police officers over delays in postings, suspensions or transfers.

The officer, however, issued a statement denying that he resigned due to harassment or external compulsions.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2012 batch said he took a voluntary resignation on purely personal grounds.

“It is a step taken in alignment with my long-term life goals and the wishes of my family members,” he said in a statement.

“Recently, certain reports have attempted to falsely link my resignation to alleged harassment or external pressure. I wish to state unequivocally that such claims are completely baseless and misleading. My decision is entirely independent, personal and voluntary,” said Kaushal, who last served as AIG (Law and Order).

After the TDP-led coalition government came to power last year, Kaushal was transferred and was directed to report to the Director General of Police for further posting. He was given a posting after more than two months.

Kaushal, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, stated that serving in the IPS has been the most fulfilling and enriching journey of his life.

“My years in Andhra Pradesh have been a privilege. I have always considered this state my home, and its people will remain in my heart with deep affection and pride,” he stated.

Kaushal said he was looking forward to contributing to society in new and meaningful ways in the years to come.

He held key posts including Superintendent of Police of districts like Krishna, Prakasam and Kurnool

His voluntary retirement comes amid reports of growing unease among IPS officers over suspensions, transfers and prolonged delays in postings.

After the change of government in June last year, four senior officers of the rank of DG, IG and DIG were placed under suspension, and a couple of them were arrested.

As many as 16 IPS officers are waiting for postings. Some of the officers are being made to wait for postings for their alleged controversial actions during the earlier regime.

