Andhra govt announces job calendar to fill over 10,000 vacancies

Amaravati, March 19 (IANS) As Ugadi gift to Andhra Pradesh youth, the state government, on Thursday, released the job calendar to fill more than 10,060 vacancies in various departments through State Public Service Commission.

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As per the job calendar, four notifications to fill the vacancies will be issued between May 15 and October 15, 2026.

A total of 1,500 vacancies will be filled in the higher education department through a notification to be issued on May 15.

Another notification will be issued on August 15 to provide 91 Group-I jobs, 2,778 appointments in Home department and 928 appointments in other departments.

On September 15, a notification will be issued for 750 Group-II jobs, 503 posts in engineering department and 506 in other departments.

Through fourth notification to be issued on October 15, a total of 3,004 vacancies will be filled in school education/intermediate education.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged the job aspirants to seize these opportunities with diligence and merit.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that "Jobs First" is the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government's policy.

He claimed that in the 21 months since the TDP-led coalition government came to power in the state, more than 600,000 jobs and employment opportunities have been provided in government and private sectors.

"With investments and the establishment of industries, large-scale job creation is set to take place in the private sector this year," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, addressing Ugadi celebrations in Vijayawada, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu added that the state government provided jobs to 15,940 teachers through the Mega District Selection Committee and recruited 5,757 Police Constables.

"We (state government) have provided government jobs to 30,607 individuals, while 6.28 lakh people have secured employment in the private sector," he said.

He noted that the state government is committed to fulfil its promise to create 20 lakh jobs in five years.

State Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, said that he was delighted that the "People's government" has fulfilled the promise he made during the Yuvagalam Padyatra to release the job calendar.

He said from now on, every year on Ugadi, there will be a festival of job announcements.

"I have stood by my word. The People's Government has released the Job Calendar. Now, prepare for the competitive exams. Wishing all job aspirants a Happy Ugadi," Minister Lokesh said.

--IANS

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