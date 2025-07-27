Andhra Governor felicitates Major Kavitha Vasupalli for her historic feat

Amaravati, July 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has felicitated Major Kavitha Vasupalli, a medical officer in the Army who made history as the sole woman participant in a world-record-setting Brahmaputra river rafting expedition.

The team navigated a staggering 1,040 km in just 28 days, travelling from Gelling village near the Indo-Tibetan border to Hatsingimari, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

She met the Governor after achieving an extraordinary feat in the field of adventure sports and service.

Hailing from Metturu village in the remote Srikakulam district, Major Kavitha is a shining example of how courage, discipline, and dreams can take root even in the quiet corners of rural India.

The expedition was led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director of NIMAS. He is himself a Tenzing Norgay Awardee, first Indian to climb all the highest peaks of India along with three time summiting of Mount Everest.

"The Brahmaputra was magnificent — but it was also merciless. One day, a giant wave hit us with such force that our raft flipped. In those few seconds, we were completely underwater, unsure if we’d come out alive. But we didn’t panic. We trusted our training. We held on to each other. And we survived. That moment showed me how thin the line is between life and death — and how powerful courage and calmness can be," Major Kavitha said.

“We often hear spiritual or geographical tales of the Brahmaputra, but this is the first time I’ve heard an adventurist story of battle and bravery on its waters. Major Kavitha’s account is one of sheer determination and grit. She has brought pride to Andhra Pradesh and to every Indian who takes prides in its Armed Forces," the Governor said.

The Governor extended his best wishes and urged her to continue inspiring others.

Born into a modest family — her father a Railway clerk and her mother a homemaker — Kavitha studied in government schools and completed her MBBS from Srikakulam Medical College. She joined the Indian Army as a doctor in 2021, determined to support her family and serve the nation.

In just four years, she has emerged not just as a dedicated medical officer but as a bold face of adventure and leadership. She has also shown unparalleled bravery at high altitudes. During a mountaineering expedition to Mount Gorichen, she saved the life of a fellow climber who lost consciousness at 5,900 meters.

Kavitha, who has loved swimming since childhood, said with a smile, “I’m just a girl from a small village in Srikakulam. If I could make it here — so can anyone.”

