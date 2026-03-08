Andhra Governor, CMs of Telugu states greet women on International Women's Day

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Ministers of Telugu states on Sunday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Read More

Nazeer conveyed his wishes to the women of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Women in our country have always played a great role in our freedom movement and upholding national integrity, peace and harmony. The International Women's Day is celebrated to highlight women’s achievements in society, politics, and the world economy and to raise awareness about their right to equality, justice and dignity. In our society, women play an undisputed leadership role in the family tradition and in the Nation building," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his best wishes to the women and mothers of Telugu households.

The women's empowerment movement, which began with granting equal property rights to girls, continues today in a way that transforms women into entrepreneurs. With women's advancement as the goal, the coalition government is implementing programs such as "Talliki Vandanam," free RTC bus travel under "Stree Shakti," the "Deepam-2" free gas cylinder scheme, and NTR Bharosa widow pension.

"Through the Mega DSC, we have provided teacher jobs to 7,955 women and constable jobs to 993 women. We are implementing gratuity for Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers. We have set the goal of making five lakh women entrepreneurs and so far, we have made one lakh women as micro, MSME entrepreneurs," he said.

"Giving priority to women's health security, we in collaboration with the Central government have launched a free vaccine program to protect women from cervical cancer. We are implementing all necessary programs for women's advancement, safety, dignity, and freedom. Seeking your cooperation and partnership to achieve even more successes in women's empowerment - best wishes on Women's Day," CM Naidu added.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to all women, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated that said "Naari Shakti is the strength and soul of our society and appreciated the strength, patience, love and sacrifice of women".

He said that the state government remains committed to implementing several welfare and development programmes for the empowerment of women.

--IANS

ms/svn