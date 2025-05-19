Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan orders strict vigil on terror activities

Amaravati, May 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday asked police to keep a tight vigil on the suspected terrorist activities in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

In the letters to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, he called for special surveillance in coastal districts.

The Jana Sena Party leader emphasised the need to focus on the presence of Rohingyas, terror sympathisers, and sleeper cells.

He called for giving top priority to national security and public safety. In the letters to the Chief Secretary and DGP, he made suggestions for internal security in the state.

The actor-politician wrote the letter after police in Telugu states claimed to have busted a terror plot with the arrest of two suspects, including a youth from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested that police and general administration departments remain vigilant against the movement of suspected terrorists and their sympathisers in all districts.

Pawan Kalyan stated that after Operation Sindoor, the time has come to be vigilant at all times and ensure coordination among the departments concerned. “In the wake of the arrest of a young man in Vizianagaram by the intelligence agencies of the Telugu states for links with IS and for plotting blasts, our state police should take stringent action,” he said.

He directed all district officials to be alert about the presence and movement of terrorist sympathisers, sleeper cells, illegal immigrants, and Rohingyas, and to bring to the notice of higher authorities if they find any traces of terrorism or their presence anywhere.

The Deputy CM called for special surveillance on such activities, especially in the coastal districts. The state has a long coastline. Therefore, special attention is needed on coastal surveillance and coastal security, he wrote.

He stated that in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath, there is a need to conduct an in-depth investigation based on the information available to the government about illegal immigrants and terrorist sympathisers in the state.

The Jana Sena Party leader called for vigilance against those who have been involved in any terrorist activities in the state in the past. He suggested that special attention be paid to coastal Andhra, Godavari, and Manyam districts. He said that strict measures should be taken to identify the presence of sleeper cells and terrorist sympathisers. A report should be submitted to the government from time to time on the steps to be taken immediately by keeping an eye on suspicious activities.

The Deputy CM made a mention of Rohingyas. He asked for a comprehensive investigation into the presence of Rohingyas in Guntur and other districts. He said that there is information that some of them have ration, Aadhaar and voter cards. He termed it a worrying development.

He wanted the officials to conduct a thorough investigation into whether the suspects obtained the identity cards, and if yes, who helped them obtain the same, and who are the people and organisations giving shelter to them.

--IANS

ms/uk