Andhra Dy CM Kalyan orders action against liquor sale at inflated prices

Amaravati, Feb 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday directed the Excise officials to maintain continuous surveillance on liquor shops and take action against those selling booze at inflated prices.

The Deputy Chief Minister received complaints that liquor is being sold at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across the State.

He asked liquor shops not to bring a bad name to the government by selling liquor at higher prices.

According to a statement from the Deputy Chief Minister, complaints are coming in from Kakinada district and other parts of the State. After examining the complaints, he stated that selling liquor at inflated prices is against the rules. It also brings a bad name to the government.

The Jana Sena leader said shopkeepers must strictly adhere to the regulations regarding liquor sales.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is a partner in Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Opposition YSR Congress Party has been targeting the coalition government over illegal liquor sales. Its leaders alleged that the government is allowing rampant violations.

According to YSRCP leaders, the shopkeepers are selling liquor at inflated prices.

The State Cabinet last month decided to increase the maximum retail price of all sizes of India-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands and foreign liquor by ₹10 per bottle, while withdrawing additional retail excise tax imposed on bars.

It was announced that the increase of ₹10 per bottle will not be applicable to cheaper liquor (180 ml bottle costing ₹99), beer, wine and ready-to-drink (RTD) varieties.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the retailer margin by approximately 1 per cent of the MRP on IMFL and FL, including 180 ml IMFL bottles, beer, wine and RTDs.

The price hike is expected to generate approximately ₹1,391 crore in additional annual revenue for the State. At the same time, the withdrawal of additional retail excise tax will reduce the financial burden on bars by about ₹340 crore per year.

