Andhra Congress chief Sharmila drives truck loaded with bananas to highlight farmers’ plight

Amaravati, March 25 (IANS) In a novel protest against the plight of distressed banana farmers, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila Reddy drove a banana truck to the office of Kadapa district Collector on Wednesday.

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Showing solidarity with banana farmers affected by falling prices, she personally drove the truck loaded with bunched bananas to the Collectorate.

Highlighting the severe crisis faced by farmers and demanding immediate intervention by the government, she submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Sharmila Reddy described the situation of banana farmers as grave, pointing out the drastic fall in prices from Rs 26,000 per tonne to as low as Rs 4,000 per tonne. She alleged that trader syndicates are manipulating the market, pushing farmers into continuous losses over several years.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president emphasised that banana cultivation requires a heavy investment of Rs 2–3 lakh per acre, with an average yield of around 30 tonnes. At the current price levels, farmers are unable to recover even their basic costs.

Sharmila Reddy further highlighted the absence of cold storage facilities, which forces farmers into distress sales.

She also raised concerns about the lack of crop insurance support, stating that promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled, including pending insurance dues reportedly worth Rs 170 crore.

She criticised successive governments for failing to implement effective price stabilisation measures.

While the previous government announced a Rs 3,000 crore stabilisation fund and the current coalition government earmarked Rs 500 crore, she alleged that no tangible financial support has reached farmers.

Demanding immediate intervention, she called for remunerative pricing, strict action against trader syndicates, provision of genuine saplings, and disbursement of funds from the price stabilisation mechanism to compensate farmers.

Reaffirming her commitment, Sharmila Reddy stated that the Congress Party will continue to stand firmly with farmers until justice is delivered.

--IANS

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