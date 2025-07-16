Andhra CM seeks Rs 10,000cr from Centre under SASCI scheme

Amaravati, July 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to sanction an additional Rs 10,000 crore to the state for 2025-26 under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The Chief Minister made the request to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with her in Delhi on Wednesday.

On the second day of his visit to the national capital, the Chief Minister had a meeting with FM Sitharaman and submitted to her a memorandum seeking financial assistance from the Centre for various projects, said the Chief Minister’s Office here.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the NDA government at the Centre, requested the Union Finance Minister to accept the state government’s request made to 16th Finance Commission to bridge revenue deficit.

The Chief Minister explained to Sitharaman that Andhra Pradesh is still facing deficit of financial resources due to the state’s bifurcation.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre to release the second instalment of funds for building state capital Amaravati in the form of grants.

Chandrababu Naidu told Sitharaman that a total of Rs 79,280 crore are required for construction of state capital Amaravati and that works worth Rs 44,351 crores have been taken up.

The Chief Minister informed her that Rs 26,000 crore have been mobilised for these works.

He explained to the Union Finance Minister that the state still requires funds for the construction of the state capital.

He thanked the Centre for assistance for construction of state capital Amaravati and Polavaram project.

During a meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu had sought more support from the Centre for the state which is still facing a severe shortage of financial resources.

While thanking the Centre for lending the helping hand to the state in the critical situation last year, Naidu told Amit shah that with the Centre’s support he was trying to put the ruined economy back on track.

Stating that the state is still facing severe shortage of financial resources, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for further financial assistance from the Centre.

The Chief Minister had briefed the Home Minister about the need for financial support for various projects and development programs in the state.

