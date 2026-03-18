Andhra CM launches free bus travel scheme for differently-abled

Amaravati, March 18 (IANS) The government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday launched the “Divyang Shakti” scheme, joining a select group of Indian states in providing free bus travel to people with disabilities.

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Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the scheme and described it as a major step toward building an inclusive and equitable society. Building on the success of the free bus travel initiative for women, the government has now extended the benefit to persons with disabilities as well.

After launching the scheme along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT & Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the Chief Minister undertook a special bus journey with beneficiaries from Mangalagiri to Penumaka, drawing an enthusiastic public response along the route.

During the journey, the Chief Minister and other leaders interacted with people with disabilities, listening to their experiences, understanding their challenges, and seeking feedback on government welfare initiatives.

According to a government statement, the interaction provided firsthand insights into mobility issues faced by beneficiaries, reinforcing the need for accessible public transport. The leaders reiterated their commitment to removing barriers and ensuring dignity, independence, and equal opportunities for all.

The Chief Minister said that in just 21 months, the coalition government has undertaken numerous initiatives for the welfare of the people. He stated that the launch of 'Divyang Shakti' has brought him immense satisfaction and joy.

The differently-abled are, in fact, individuals of unique talent -- people who possess the strength to overcome challenges and achieve success. In the past, we extended assistance to the differently-abled through the 'Cheyutha' program. In addition to providing tricycles, we distributed two-wheelers to help boost your self-confidence,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that this is the only government that provides a pension of Rs 6,000 to the differently-abled. He mentioned that the government increased the pension for the differently-abled to Rs 6,000 from a mere Rs 500 earlier.

Following the journey, the Chief Minister hosted a special lunch for beneficiaries, joined by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh.

The “Divyang Shakti” scheme stands as a transformative welfare initiative, providing free bus travel in APSRTC services, including City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and Express buses.

It applies to individuals with more than 40 per cent disability across 21 categories and is expected to benefit around 12.76 lakh people, including attendants. By improving access to transportation, the scheme will significantly enhance opportunities for education, healthcare, employment, and social participation.

The government has committed an annual expenditure of Rs 207 crore for the effective implementation of the scheme.

--IANS

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