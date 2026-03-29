Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to run TDP, says NTR's wife

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary, Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, said on Sunday that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to run the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

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Lakshmi Parvathi, the second wife of TDP founder and former Chief Minister late N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu for what she called completely destroying the ideals of NTR.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, she said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu "snatched" the party from NTR through betrayal and has no right to even take his name.

She alleged that TDP leaders are staging dramas in the name of Party Formation Day while ignoring the very principles on which NTR founded the party.

She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is running the TDP without any moral values and that he has undermined the legacy of NTR.

Lakshmi Parvathi said that Chandrababu Naidu is a "credit chori" leader, who not only took over the party but also sidelined its ideology and welfare vision.

She accused the Chief Minister of diluting discipline and ethics within the TDP and turning it into a party driven by opportunistic alliances.

She also criticised Chandrababu Naidu for abandoning 'pro-poor' policies like the Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme and recalled incidents where protests against electricity tariff hikes were met with force.

She asked why no action was taken against TDP leaders accused of misconduct.

Comparing governance, the YSRCP General Secretary asserted that Chandrababu Naidu cannot match the welfare and development model of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in any aspect.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar said that the Chief Minister had usurped TDP from NTR by backstabbing him and brushing aside his ideals and welfare measures.

He alleged that TDP is pursuing its unethical political practices and that it was Chandrababu Naidu, who was suffering from 'credit chori' syndrome.

"The tall talk on Formation Day cuts no ice, as people never forget his (Chandrababu Naidu's) deceptive methods in taking over the TDP by overthrowing NTR," Arun Kumar added.

The YSRCP MLC alleged that Chandrababu Naidu did not even recommend NTR's name for the Bharat Ratna and created hurdles when Lakshmi Parvathi and YSRCP sought it.

"The credit chori syndrome, which began with taking over the TDP from NTR, continued by adopting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Matsyakara Bharosa, and others. The credit chori is blatant in infrastructure development, from data centres to green energy projects and Bhogapuram airport," Arun Kumar said.

"The father-son duo speaking about job creation is a blatant lie, and their claims should be proven by releasing a white paper with details," the YSRCP MLC said while targeting Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Minister as well as son Nara Lokesh.

--IANS

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