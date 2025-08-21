Andhra Cabinet approves circular economy, waste recycling policy

Amaravati, Aug 21 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved circular economy and waste recycling policy, billed as India’s first such comprehensive policy.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu cleared the proposal for the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy (4.0) 2025-30.

As part of Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, this policy stands as India’s first comprehensive circular economy and waste recycling policy (waste to wealth creation), featuring dual-tier infrastructure models, industrial symbiosis requirements, special task forces and circular economy interactive economic dashboards.

This policy will also create large-scale opportunities for establishing MSMEs focused on waste-to-wealth generation.

State Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolasu Parthasarathi told media persons that the Cabinet comprehensively reviewed the growing challenges of industrial waste, evolving sustainability needs, and economic opportunities emerging from circular economy models.

The State Cabinet approved the proposal to make addendum additions to the A.P. Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024-29. This addendum includes key aspects such as eligibility for land allotment, land bank notifications, procedures for allocating declared lands for tourism projects, evaluation of proposals/DPRs based on declared limits, and project implementation timelines.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to rename the Official Language Commission as “Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao Official Language Commission.” The Commission was established under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Act of 1966 to promote Telugu in government administration. Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao played a key role in the establishment of this commission, in formulating its objectives and providing policy direction during its initial years.

Recognizing his role in establishing the Official Language Commission and his distinguished services to the Telugu language, Chief Minister Naidu had announced during the Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao’s centenary celebrations on August 4, 2025, that the Official Language Commission would be renamed after him.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to lease 2,954 square yards of municipal land in Guntur to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office for 33 years from July 30, 2017, at Rs. 1,000 per acre rent collection as per Government Order of 2016, with the facility to extend up to 99 years.

It approved the proposal to give administrative approval for Rs. 904 crores for “Development Infrastructure Facilities Program” to invite zone-wise tenders under EPC mode with seven years of operation and maintenance for infrastructure development in Land Pooling System (LPS) zones in village panchayats under Critical Infrastructure and Investment Plan (CIIP) in Amaravati Capital City.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to approve recommendations made in the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers regarding land allocation review for various institutions in CRDA region, and to allow APCRDA Commissioner to take necessary action according to Group of Ministers recommendations in accordance with Amaravati Land Allotment Rules, 2017 and Amaravati Land Allotment Regulations 2017 provisions.

